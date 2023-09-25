Ju’Anna Renee McWilliams, participates in the 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 29, 2023. McWilliams shared her support for those affected by suicide, domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment by jogging nearly five miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 06:54
|Photo ID:
|8054506
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-DX250-7041
|Resolution:
|6326x4217
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
