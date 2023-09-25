4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd fighter Wing deputy commander (right) and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief (left), hold candles to honor survivors of suicide, domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 29, 2023. The event spread awareness and shared knowledge to both service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

