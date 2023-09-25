Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck [Image 3 of 6]

    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck

    RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, runs with his dog during the 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 29, 2023. Serpa shared his support by running to remember those impacted by suicide, domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Location: RP, DE
