U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks during the 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 29, 2023. Crofton shared his support and the variety of resources Spangdahlem has to offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 06:54 Photo ID: 8054511 VIRIN: 230929-F-DX250-3638 Resolution: 6681x4454 Size: 4.14 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.