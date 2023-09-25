U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks during the 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 29, 2023. Crofton shared his support and the variety of resources Spangdahlem has to offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 06:54
|Photo ID:
|8054511
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-DX250-3638
|Resolution:
|6681x4454
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT