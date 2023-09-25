Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe [Image 9 of 11]

    86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Waller, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron registered nurse, participates as a volunteer patient in clinical simulator training hosted by the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The clinical simulator training is a collaborative effort between a 86th AES healthcare simulations facilitator and medical practitioners to provide training using advanced equipment and simulated, realistic medical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

