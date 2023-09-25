U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Waller, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron registered nurse, participates as a volunteer patient in clinical simulator training hosted by the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The clinical simulator training is a collaborative effort between a 86th AES healthcare simulations facilitator and medical practitioners to provide training using advanced equipment and simulated, realistic medical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8052559
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-EX065-1176
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT