86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Billy Degraffenreid, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, draws blood from a volunteer patient during clinical simulator training hosted by the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The purpose of clinical simulator training is to provide standardized hands-on clinical care for aeromedical evacuation crewmembers in a controlled environment, allowing them to refine patient care skills from diagnosis to implementing care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

