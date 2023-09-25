Brenda Robinson, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Air Force Medical Modeling and Simulation Training healthcare simulation operations specialist, front center, oversees clinical simulator training during a simulated patient care scenario at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. This training is hosted by the 86th AES twice a week and focuses on clinical readiness within the aeromedical evacuation environments to encompass all echelons for care from point of injury to triage treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 04:13 Photo ID: 8052557 VIRIN: 230801-F-EX065-1108 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.77 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.