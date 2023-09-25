U.S. Air Force aeromedical evacuation technicians and a nurse treat volunteer patients and a robotic mannequin during clinical simulator training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The training simulation is focused on clinical readiness within the aeromedical evacuation environments to encompass all echelons of care from point of injury to triage treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 04:07 Photo ID: 8052561 VIRIN: 230801-F-EX065-1154 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.4 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.