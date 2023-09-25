86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Billy Degraffenreid, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, prepares to treat a volunteer patient during clinical simulator training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron hosted this training to provide standardized hands-on simulated clinical care for 86 AES members in a controlled environment, allowing them to refine patient care skills from diagnosis to implementing care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

