U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Billy Degraffenreid, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, prepares to treat a volunteer patient during clinical simulator training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron hosted this training to provide standardized hands-on simulated clinical care for 86 AES members in a controlled environment, allowing them to refine patient care skills from diagnosis to implementing care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8052553
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-EX065-1023
|Resolution:
|3483x5113
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
