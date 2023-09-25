Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe

    86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Billy Degraffenreid, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, prepares to treat a volunteer patient during clinical simulator training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron hosted this training to provide standardized hands-on simulated clinical care for 86 AES members in a controlled environment, allowing them to refine patient care skills from diagnosis to implementing care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 04:13
    VIRIN: 230801-F-EX065-1023
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
