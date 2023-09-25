U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Waller, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron registered nurse, 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, participates in clinical simulator training as a volunteer patient at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The clinical simulator provides standardized hands-on simulated clinical care for aeromedical evacuation crewmembers in a controlled environment, allowing them to refine patient care skills from diagnosis to implementing care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 04:08
|Photo ID:
|8052560
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-EX065-1201
|Resolution:
|4231x3341
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th AES provides rapid response care across Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
