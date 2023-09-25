Sgt. Carlos Cardona (right), military police officer with Army Materiel Command, completes a rope climb before moving to the next exercise in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition during a functional fitness event, Sept. 30. “Don’t be afraid of new experiences, because this has been one of the greatest experiences in my military career,” Cardona said.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8051394
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-DM187-1517
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|19.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
