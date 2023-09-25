Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 8]

    Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A University of Central Florida cadet with the 6th Reserve Officers' Training Corps Brigade runs in a functional fitness challenge at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 30. This event gave the local community an opportunity to experience one of many events comprising the Best Squad Competition.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 8051388
    VIRIN: 230930-A-DM187-8412
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

