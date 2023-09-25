Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 8]

    Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung, representing Army Materiel Command, throws a 70lb ball over his shoulder ten times before moving to the next exercise in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition, functional fitness event, Sept. 30. The squad is comprised of some of the best Soldiers from around AMC and the world. “The most enjoyable part is working with team members, because we all have different strengths and weaknesses,” Jung said. “We have to combine those as one team to fight, win.”

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 8051391
    VIRIN: 230930-A-DM187-2083
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad

