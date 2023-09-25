Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung, representing Army Materiel Command, throws a 70lb ball over his shoulder ten times before moving to the next exercise in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition, functional fitness event, Sept. 30. The squad is comprised of some of the best Soldiers from around AMC and the world. “The most enjoyable part is working with team members, because we all have different strengths and weaknesses,” Jung said. “We have to combine those as one team to fight, win.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 8051391 VIRIN: 230930-A-DM187-2083 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 11.99 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.