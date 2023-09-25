A University of Central Florida cadet with the 6th Reserve Officers' Training Corps Brigade runs in a functional fitness challenge at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 30. This event gave the local community an opportunity to experience one of many events comprising the Best Squad Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 8051389 VIRIN: 230930-A-DM187-3479 Resolution: 3216x5344 Size: 7.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.