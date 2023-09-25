Soldiers representing Army Materiel Command deadlift over 450lbs in unison as part of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition during a functional fitness event at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30. “Don’t be afraid of new experiences, because this has been one of the greatest experiences in my military career,” said Sgt. Carlos Cardona, military police officer with U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Installation Management Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 8051393 VIRIN: 230930-A-DM187-6019 Resolution: 5188x3459 Size: 12.3 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.