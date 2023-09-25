Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 8]

    Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing Army Materiel Command deadlift over 450lbs in unison as part of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition during a functional fitness event at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30. “Don’t be afraid of new experiences, because this has been one of the greatest experiences in my military career,” said Sgt. Carlos Cardona, military police officer with U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Installation Management Command.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:18
    This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

