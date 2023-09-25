2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Sgt. 1st. Class Joshua Marrero, a competitor representing Team Five, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, completes the final event of day three which consists of tomahawk throwing Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

