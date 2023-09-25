Sgt. 1st. Class Conar Carroll and Spc. Nolan Wallace, competitors representing Team One, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, complete a seven mile Ruck March during day three events Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 14:15 Photo ID: 8047234 VIRIN: 230928-A-ED085-1001 Resolution: 4268x3298 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.