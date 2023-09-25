Sgt. 1st. Class Conar Carroll and Spc. Nolan Wallace, competitors representing Team One, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, complete a seven mile Ruck March during day three events Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8047234
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-ED085-1001
|Resolution:
|4268x3298
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
