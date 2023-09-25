Sgt. 1st. Class Conar Carroll and Spc. Nolan Wallace, competitors representing Team One, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, complete a mystery event which consists of a puzzle during day three events Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The key to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force. Training, such as this competition, is the foundation of a ready and responsive medical force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

Date Taken: 09.28.2023
2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 9 of 9]