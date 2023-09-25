Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three [Image 6 of 9]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Competitors, representing Team Three and Four, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, complete multiple puzzles as a part of day three mystery event Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 14:15
    Photo ID: 8047252
    VIRIN: 230928-A-ED085-1006
    Resolution: 4673x3611
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Carson
    Competition
    BMC
    Day Three
    MRCWBestMedic

