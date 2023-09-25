2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Pfc. Emily Pacheco, a competitor representing Team Three, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, completes a seven mile Ruck March during day three events Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This competition challenges medics’ technical skills, physical and intellectual acumen and enhances their overall medical readiness skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

