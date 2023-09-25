2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day Three

Capt. Meghan Hower, a competitor representing Team Three, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, completes a seven mile Ruck March during day three events Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The key to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force. Training, such as this competition, is the foundation of a ready and responsive medical force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

