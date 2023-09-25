Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAID Drives Success in Kerkennah Snorkeling: Doubling Bookings and Boosting Awareness" [Image 10 of 10]

    USAID Drives Success in Kerkennah Snorkeling: Doubling Bookings and Boosting Awareness&quot;

    SFAX, TUNISIA

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID's 'Nature & Adventure' campaign has brought about a remarkable transformation in our snorkeling business in Kerkennah. Compared to the same period last year, they have seen a remarkable doubling of our bookings. The support has helped the business attract travelers from around the globe, shedding light on the breathtaking beauty and diverse offerings of Kerkennah as an exceptional tourism destination in Tunisia. Additionally, they've achieved a significant milestone by increasing awareness about the importance of ecotourism not only among the local community but also among our visitors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 8046577
    VIRIN: 230806-O-GC748-5406
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 346.32 KB
    Location: SFAX, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID Drives Success in Kerkennah Snorkeling: Doubling Bookings and Boosting Awareness" [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Through “El Byesa”: USAID-Backed Beach Cleanup
    Students explore the inner workings of the compost machine with Bir Lahmer Municipality engineers
    Youth from Ben Arous participating in the football tournament at the USAID Ma3an renovated Sports Complex
    Gafsa Sports youth E-sport team winning the Tunisian E-sport Championship
    Ma3an Youth Leaders Organize Cultural Festival in Thelept
    USAID promoting Immersive Adventures in Northwest Tunisia
    USAID Boosts Adventure Tourism: Subway Mahdia
    USAID Empowers Growth: Zaghouan Adventures Thrives in Summer Tourism
    The USAID-supported media lab at Ksar Youth Center
    USAID Drives Success in Kerkennah Snorkeling: Doubling Bookings and Boosting Awareness&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)

    TAGS

    tourism
    usaid
    tunisia
    snorkeling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT