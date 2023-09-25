USAID promoting Immersive Adventures in Northwest Tunisia

Dar el Ain in Tabarka specializes in eco-friendly tourism activities co-designed with the local community. This includes involvement from artisans, local producers, and home-based chefs, offering an authentic and engaging experience. Thanks to USAID's support, Dar El Ain’s number of followers increased by 60%
