    USAID promoting Immersive Adventures in Northwest Tunisia [Image 6 of 10]

    USAID promoting Immersive Adventures in Northwest Tunisia

    TABARKA, TUNISIA

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Dar el Ain in Tabarka specializes in eco-friendly tourism activities co-designed with the local community. This includes involvement from artisans, local producers, and home-based chefs, offering an authentic and engaging experience. Thanks to USAID's support, Dar El Ain’s number of followers increased by 60%

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 8046565
    VIRIN: 230806-O-GC748-8830
    Resolution: 1077x1077
    Size: 504.01 KB
    Location: TABARKA, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    tourism
    usaid
    tunisia
    alternative tourism

