    USAID Empowers Growth: Zaghouan Adventures Thrives in Summer Tourism [Image 8 of 10]

    USAID Empowers Growth: Zaghouan Adventures Thrives in Summer Tourism

    ZAGHOUAN, TUNISIA

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    “Zaghouan Adventures” is an SME specializing in mountain activities in the region of Zaghouan. Traditionally, summer is their low season as Tunisians prefer to engage in beach and water activities during the months of July and August. In summer of 2022, they had only 8 clients who booked their flagship activity- ziplining. This summer, as a result of the campaign, they received 94 clients for ziplining and diversified their offerings Furthermore, the number of followers on their Instagram page jumped significantly enhancing their primary marketing and booking platform setting them on the road to economic growth.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 8046567
    VIRIN: 230806-O-GC748-3824
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 326.67 KB
    Location: ZAGHOUAN, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID Empowers Growth: Zaghouan Adventures Thrives in Summer Tourism [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mountains
    hiking
    tourism
    usaid
    tunisia

