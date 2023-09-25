“Zaghouan Adventures” is an SME specializing in mountain activities in the region of Zaghouan. Traditionally, summer is their low season as Tunisians prefer to engage in beach and water activities during the months of July and August. In summer of 2022, they had only 8 clients who booked their flagship activity- ziplining. This summer, as a result of the campaign, they received 94 clients for ziplining and diversified their offerings Furthermore, the number of followers on their Instagram page jumped significantly enhancing their primary marketing and booking platform setting them on the road to economic growth.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 10:51 Photo ID: 8046567 VIRIN: 230806-O-GC748-3824 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 326.67 KB Location: ZAGHOUAN, TN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID Empowers Growth: Zaghouan Adventures Thrives in Summer Tourism [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.