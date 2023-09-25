The USAID-supported media lab at Ksar Youth Center

The number of El Ksar youth able to access youth center services increased from 100 to 1500, since the center was renovated and equipped by USAID through its Ma3an activity in late 2022. The center boasts a new amphitheater, media lab, multi-purpose hall and, to accommodate the needs of youth with disabilities, wheelchair ramps and PWD-accessible bathrooms that have enabled 55 youth with disabilities to access the center for the first time. Since the center’s renovation, there has also been a substantial increase in the participation of girls and young women in sports programs, from 5 to 70. Youth leaders have established 6 new clubs for sports, media, IT, skills training, and dance. Recently, youth used their new media production resources to launch an advocacy campaign urging the municipality to establish proper waste management systems.

