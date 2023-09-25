Ma3an Youth Leaders Organize Cultural Festival in Thelept

Thelepte Youth leaders, trained by Ma3an, organized “Thelept Cultural Days,” a week-long public festival attended by more than 250 local community members. Held at Thelept Cultural Center, recently renovated and equipped by USAID, the festival showcased a diversity of local arts and culture, including a performance by Ayman Mhemdi, a Youth Leader who rapped about youth resilience to social pressures. The festival was the first of its kind in Thelept and offered youth and other community members a public platform to express themselves, share their talents, and raise awareness of local issues.

