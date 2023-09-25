Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ma3an Youth Leaders Organize Cultural Festival in Thelept [Image 5 of 10]

    Ma3an Youth Leaders Organize Cultural Festival in Thelept

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    09.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Thelepte Youth leaders, trained by Ma3an, organized “Thelept Cultural Days,” a week-long public festival attended by more than 250 local community members. Held at Thelept Cultural Center, recently renovated and equipped by USAID, the festival showcased a diversity of local arts and culture, including a performance by Ayman Mhemdi, a Youth Leader who rapped about youth resilience to social pressures. The festival was the first of its kind in Thelept and offered youth and other community members a public platform to express themselves, share their talents, and raise awareness of local issues.

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)

    culture
    festival
    usaid
    youth
    tunisia

