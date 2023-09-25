USAID Boosts Adventure Tourism: Subway Mahdia

Subway Mahdia is a renowned scuba diving center located in Mahdia, Tunisia. Providing exceptional diving experiences with a team of experienced and certified professionals, that offers a safe and enjoyable environment for divers of all levels. USAID has supported the "Nature and Adventure SME" campaign this summer, showcasing 12 incredible businesses offering unforgettable adventures to travelers.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8046566
|VIRIN:
|230806-O-GC748-2981
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|365.81 KB
|Location:
|MAHDIA, TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
