    USAID Boosts Adventure Tourism: Subway Mahdia [Image 7 of 10]

    USAID Boosts Adventure Tourism: Subway Mahdia

    MAHDIA, TUNISIA

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Subway Mahdia is a renowned scuba diving center located in Mahdia, Tunisia. Providing exceptional diving experiences with a team of experienced and certified professionals, that offers a safe and enjoyable environment for divers of all levels. USAID has supported the "Nature and Adventure SME" campaign this summer, showcasing 12 incredible businesses offering unforgettable adventures to travelers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 8046566
    VIRIN: 230806-O-GC748-2981
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 365.81 KB
    Location: MAHDIA, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    tourism
    small business
    usaid
    tunisia
    adventure tourism

