U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Rodriguez, a San Antonio, Texas native representing the U.S. Army Europe and Africa team, orients himself on a land navigation course during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 22:25 Photo ID: 8043496 VIRIN: 230926-A-LY614-8642 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.97 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.