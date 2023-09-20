U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Rodriguez, a San Antonio, Texas native representing the U.S. Army Europe and Africa team, orients himself on a land navigation course during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8043496
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-LY614-8642
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
