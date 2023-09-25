U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Ortwein, a Nazareth, Pennsylvania native representing the Army Pacific Command team, calibrates a compass during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

