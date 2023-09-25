Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Ortwein, a Nazareth, Pennsylvania native representing the Army Pacific Command team, calibrates a compass during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

