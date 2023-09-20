Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Taber, a Sand Springs, Oklahoma native representing the Training Doctrine Command team, plots points during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

    TAGS

    Army Best Squad
    Best Squad 2023
    BSC2023

