U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Cardiff, an Albany, New York native representing the U.S. Army Europe and Africa team, calibrates a compass during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023.During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

