U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Gammon, a native of Bolivar, Missouri, representing the Army National Guard Bureau team, plots points during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

