U.S. Army Spc. Brian Rivera, a Concord, California native representing the U.S. Army Europe and Africa team, calibrates a compass during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The Soldiers competing for Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8043491
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-LY614-3186
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
