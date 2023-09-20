U.S. Army Spc. Brian Rivera, a Concord, California native representing the U.S. Army Europe and Africa team, calibrates a compass during the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The Soldiers competing for Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 22:25 Photo ID: 8043491 VIRIN: 230926-A-LY614-3186 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.12 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.