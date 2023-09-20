Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season

Rebecca Johnson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources wildlife and biological technician, excavates a sea turtle nest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 25, 2023. After a nest has hatched, Johnson and her team will excavate the nest to ensure all the eggs have hatched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
