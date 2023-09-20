Rebecca Johnson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources wildlife and biological technician, excavates a sea turtle nest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 25, 2023. After a nest has hatched, Johnson and her team will excavate the nest to ensure all the eggs have hatched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 8043106 VIRIN: 230825-F-WQ860-1047 Resolution: 3997x2998 Size: 8.17 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.