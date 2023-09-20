Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7]

    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Rebecca Johnson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources wildlife and biological technician, excavates a sea turtle nest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 25, 2023. After a nest has hatched, Johnson and her team will excavate the nest to ensure all the eggs have hatched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 8043106
    VIRIN: 230825-F-WQ860-1047
    Resolution: 3997x2998
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea Turtles
    Team Tyndall
    325th Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT