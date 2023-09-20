Rebecca Johnson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources wildlife and biological technician, drives an all-terrain vehicle along Crooked Island Beach at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2023. Johnson leads a volunteer group, the Tyndall Turtle Trackers, in their efforts to identify and protect sea turtle nests in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
