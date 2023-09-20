Rebecca Johnson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources wildlife and biological technician, drives an all-terrain vehicle along Crooked Island Beach at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2023. Johnson leads a volunteer group, the Tyndall Turtle Trackers, in their efforts to identify and protect sea turtle nests in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 8043104 VIRIN: 230824-F-NF392-1044 Resolution: 8207x5471 Size: 21.11 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.