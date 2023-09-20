Rebecca Johnson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources wildlife and biological technician, shares information about sea turtle nesting season at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2023. Sea turtle nesting season kicks off in May and lasts through August, with hatchings until approximately October. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 8043100 VIRIN: 230824-F-NF392-1016 Resolution: 7247x4831 Size: 24.73 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.