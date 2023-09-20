The Tyndall Turtle Trackers drive an all-terrain vehicle along Crooked Island Beach to look for sea turtle nests at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2023. The group is led by the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron and consists of base and community volunteers dedicated to protecting sea turtles and their nests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 8043101 VIRIN: 230824-F-NF392-1020 Resolution: 8136x5424 Size: 17.63 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.