    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 4 of 7]

    Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A sea turtle nest is identified and roped off at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2023. Once a nest is identified, the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources office and the Tyndall Turtle Trackers place a small metal screen over the top and rope it off to protect it from predators and beachgoers until the nest hatches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 8043103
    VIRIN: 230824-F-NF392-1027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.33 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sea Turtles
    Team Tyndall
    325th Civil Engineer Squadron

