A sea turtle nest is identified and roped off at Tyndall Air Force Base , Florida, Aug. 24, 2023. Once a nest is identified, the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources office and the Tyndall Turtle Trackers place a small metal screen over the top and rope it off to protect it from predators and beachgoers until the nest hatches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8043102
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-NF392-1025
|Resolution:
|8032x4514
|Size:
|22.83 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sea turtles set strides at end of nesting season
