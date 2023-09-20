Sultanate of Oman’s Reciprocal Visit

Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona, and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs walks with the Sultanate of Oman’s Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces, and other military officials during a tour of vehicles and equipment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. This was the first delegation visit of officials from the Sultanate of Oman which partnered with Arizona under the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program last year. (National Guard photo by Brian A. Barbour)

