Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona, and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs answers a question from Sultanate of Oman’s Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces during a delegation visit at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. This was the first delegation visit of officials from the Sultanate of Oman which partnered with Arizona under the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program last year. (National Guard photo by Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 14:45 Photo ID: 8042801 VIRIN: 230925-Z-LW032-1003 Resolution: 2573x1838 Size: 597.15 KB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sultanate of Oman’s Reciprocal Visit [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.