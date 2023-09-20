Sultanate of Oman’s Reciprocal Visit

An Arizona Army National Guard Soldier from the 855th Military Police Company shows the M249 light machine gun and M2 machine gun to Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces, and other senior ranking military officials from the Sultanate of Oman during tour at Goldwater Air National Guard Base that showed AZNG vehicles and equipment, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (National Guard photo by Brian A. Barbour)

