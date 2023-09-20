Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sultanate of Oman’s Reciprocal Visit [Image 5 of 7]

    Sultanate of Oman’s Reciprocal Visit

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    An Arizona Army National Guard Soldier from the 855th Military Police Company shows the M249 light machine gun and M2 machine gun to Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces, and other senior ranking military officials from the Sultanate of Oman during tour at Goldwater Air National Guard Base that showed AZNG vehicles and equipment, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (National Guard photo by Brian A. Barbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 14:45
    Photo ID: 8042803
    VIRIN: 230925-Z-LW032-1006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    OMAN
    Arizona
    Army
    SPP

