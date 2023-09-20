Sultanate of Oman’s Reciprocal Visit

Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona, and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs walks with senior military officials from the Sultanate of Oman as they tour a static display of equipment used by the Arizona National Guard during a delegation visit, Sept. 25, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. (National Guard photo by Brian A. Barbour)

