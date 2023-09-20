Sultanate of Oman’s Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces and other senior military officials view a static display for the Arizona Air National Guard Security Forces during a delegation visit to Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (National Guard photo by Brian A. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 14:44
|Photo ID:
|8042804
|VIRIN:
|230925-Z-LW032-1007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sultanate of Oman’s Reciprocal Visit [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
