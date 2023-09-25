Photo By Brian Barbour | Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona, and Director of the...... read more read more Photo By Brian Barbour | Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona, and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs walks with the Sultanate of Oman’s Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces, and other military officials during a tour of vehicles and equipment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. This was the first delegation visit of officials from the Sultanate of Oman which partnered with Arizona under the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program last year. (National Guard photo by Brian A. Barbour) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs welcomes the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces delegation for a weeklong Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, celebrating the State’s newest state partnership through the State Partnership Program (SPP) and showcasing the unique capabilities, knowledge and experience Arizona offers, 25-28 September 2023.

“While Oman and Arizona may be geographically distant, our shared commitment to sustainable development, border security, and military resiliency highlight the strength of the partnership,” said Maj. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Director of Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona National Guard’s Adjutant General. “Together, we demonstrate that collaboration knows no boundaries and may lead to mutual growth and prosperity.”

The delegation visited multiple Arizona locations, including the 161st Air Refueling Wing, 162nd Fighter Wing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, University of Arizona Biosphere and campus, as well as Arizona State University campus, learning about both Guard capabilities and state knowledge and resources. In addition to military exchange topics included emergency management, cyber security, sustainable energy, border security and processing, and critical infrastructure.

“Arizona National Guard is excited to build the relationship with Oman through the State Partnership Program and expand with a whole of government approach to grow ties between the public and private sectors for long term mutual benefit and understanding,” said Col. Pete Caffrey, State Partnership Program Coordinator.

The Arizona National Guard entered SPP as an original ally, partnering with the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1993.

These collaborations create enduring partnerships that strengthen our partners and allies, assist combatant commanders, and enhance regional security. This program’s innovative, low-cost, small-footprint approach has resulted in productive partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.

A successful leadership summit, the Arizona National Guard is looking forward to bolstering this new partnership through reoccurring exercises, co-deployments, key leader engagements, both in the U.S. and Oman, and exploring new ways to incorporate our state resources in the years to come.