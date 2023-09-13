Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 6 of 6]

    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Daniel McDonald, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, carried a fuel hose after fueling a HH-60L Blackhawk during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. 7th Army Training Command conducts multi-domain, realistic, and challenging exercises in order to train as we fight. JMRC is the U.S. Army’s only combat training center outside the U.S., providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staffs and units alongside allies and partners, to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 8027483
    VIRIN: 230912-A-HE018-1175
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: VILSECK, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    Marne Air
    Victory Corps

