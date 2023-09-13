Sgt. Daniel McDonald, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, carried a fuel hose after fueling a HH-60L Blackhawk during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. 7th Army Training Command conducts multi-domain, realistic, and challenging exercises in order to train as we fight. JMRC is the U.S. Army’s only combat training center outside the U.S., providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staffs and units alongside allies and partners, to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:34 Photo ID: 8027483 VIRIN: 230912-A-HE018-1175 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 8.83 MB Location: VILSECK, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.