3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move

Spc. Dakota Dodson, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, carries a fuel hose after fueling an AH-64 Apache during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Centermy Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. Conducting world-class training events such as Saber Junction allows exercise participants the opportunity to train alongside allied and partner nations in a dynamic and realistic training environment provided by JMRC.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

