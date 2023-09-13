Spc. Dakota Dodson, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, carries a fuel hose after fueling an AH-64 Apache during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Centermy Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. Conducting world-class training events such as Saber Junction allows exercise participants the opportunity to train alongside allied and partner nations in a dynamic and realistic training environment provided by JMRC.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 07:34
|Photo ID:
|8027482
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-HE018-1124
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
