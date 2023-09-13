3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move

An HH-60L Blackhawk lands at a forward arming and refueling point during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. SJ 23 promotes regional stability and security, while increasing readiness, strengthening partner capabilities and fostering trust. This combined training opportunity greatly improves interoperability among participating allies and partners. All USAEUR-AF combat training is tailored to simulate a complicated and larger-force threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

