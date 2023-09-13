3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move

An HH-60L Blackhawk lands at a forward arming and refueling point during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. More than 4,000 soldiers from 14 NATO Allies and partner nations are expected to participate in the exercise. Scheduled participating nations, along with the U.S., are: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Georgia, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

